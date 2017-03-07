M-22 In Leelanau County Reopens

It was a windy and wet start to the day for Northern Michigan.

Strong gusty winds have already caused isolated power outages.

M-22 in Leelanau County was briefly closed Tuesday between Schomberg Road and Overby Road in Leland Township because of a downed power line.

The road has since reopened.

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to watch out for downed trees and branches in roadways.