Mackinac Bridge Under Partial Closure Because Of Wind

Wind is forcing any semis or trucks hauling a trailer to be turned away at the Mackinac Bridge right now.

The Bridge Authority says it's under a partial closure.

A partial closure on the bridge means high profile vehicles like semis and trucks with trailers can’t cross.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority says they have winds in excess of 50 miles an hour blowing across the bridge.

