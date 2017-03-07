Public Forum Scheduled To Discuss Consolidating 2 Benzie Central District Schools

The future of a Northern Michigan school district may involve closing an elementary school to save money.

Tuesday night is a public forum to discuss consolidating two elementary schools in the Benzie Central District.

Consolidating Crystal Lake Elementary and Platte River Elementary could save the district almost $250,000.

With a budget deficit of almost $300,000, the school says the best option may be closing Platte River Elementary.

The superintendent is recommending the board to take action on the consolidation next Monday.

Tuesday's meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the Platte River Elementary gym.