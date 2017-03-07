Traverse City Planning Commissioners To Vote On Pine Street Development Plan

It was the plan that started Traverse City's tall building debate.

The blueprints have changed, and Tuesday night planning commissioners will weigh in.

Northern Michigan's News Leader has been bringing you every update on the Pine Street Development for more than two years.

It all started when developers wanted to build a nine-story building.

That plan got major backlash from the community, leading to the passage of Proposal 3 in November.

It says buildings more than 60 feet tall have to get community approval.

Tuesday night, city commissioners will go over the latest design for West Front and Pine streets.

The building comes in at 60 feet tall, considerably shorter than the original 96-foot space.

It meets the requirements under Proposal 3, meaning no public hearings.

Still, the community is more than welcome to voice their opinions at the meeting Tuesday night.

The new plan has at least 220 spots for residential, commercial and office space.

Even if the site plan is approved Tuesday night, the work of sorting out details is just beginning.

“I think it's an interesting project. I think some people will be very pleased the building is lower. There are more dwelling units than originally planned and there's a lot less parking, so that might raise concerns for some people,” says Russ Soyring, Traverse City planning director.

Even if the plan is approved, developers still have to get a land use permit and go to the Grand Traverse County Construction Code Office.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 7:30.

We will bring you continuing coverage of the meeting on air and online.