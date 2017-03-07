Man Accused Of Injuring Isabella County Deputies Now Charged

A man accused of injuring two Isabella County deputies is now charged with the crime.

Deputies were first called to a Union Township home Sunday for an argument between a man and a woman.

Deputies say Morris Love grabbed a woman by her throat after she slapped him.

They say Love wanted to leave the scene and then resisted his arrest.

During that arrest two deputies were injured on their knees and hand.

Neither needed medical treatment.

Deputies had to use a taser to get Love into custody.

He's charged with domestic assault, resisting and obstructing justice.

The woman who slapped Love was also arrested.