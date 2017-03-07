Mason County Woman Arrested For Driving With Drugs In Her System, Child Endangerment

A woman in Mason County has been arrested for driving with drugs in her system, along with three kids in the car.

It all started when the Mason County sheriff noticed her car swerving all over the road in Scottville Monday morning.

When she was pulled over she said she was taking her three kids to school.

Deputies then found pills in her purse.

She was arrested for operating while intoxicated and child endangerment.

She is expected to be charged soon.