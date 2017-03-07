Florida Man Accused Raping Teen In Grand Traverse County

A Florida man has been arrested for sex crimes charges after police say he raped a teenage girl in Grand Traverse County.

State police arrested Nelson Rodriguez after a 14-year-old girl says he forced her to have sex with him.

Court documents state that on February 24, Rodriguez was driving the girl and her friends to a home on Pine Drive in East Bay Township.

He asked her to stay in the car after her friends got out.

That's when deputies say Rodriguez committed the assault.

The girl was able to push him away and get out.

Rodriguez has been charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct third-degree.