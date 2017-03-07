State House to Vote On Contractual Bids Legislation

A man is in custody after a short standoff in Antrim County.
A man is in custody after a short standoff in Antrim County.
Clare County Animal Control, investigating after they say a dog bit a seven year old boy in the face.
Clare County Animal Control, investigating after they say a dog bit a seven year old boy in the face.
The Grand Traverse Mall is setting the record straight after a fake story was shared on social media.
The Grand Traverse Mall is setting the record straight after a fake story was shared on social media.
A Manistee man now faces 10 felony charges in a child porn case. His name is Silvain Fox.
A Manistee man now faces 10 felony charges in a child porn case. His name is Silvain Fox.
Updating you now on the Otsego County female prostitute who did not tell her partners she had HIV.
Updating you now on the Otsego County female prostitute who did not tell her partners she had HIV.
A Cadillac man is facing at least 25 years in prison.
A Cadillac man is facing at least 25 years in prison.
A year-long dispute between Sault Ste. Marie and Walmart has been resolved, potentially saving the city nearly $270,000.
A year-long dispute between Sault Ste. Marie and Walmart has been resolved, potentially saving the city nearly $270,000.
A man is learning his punishment after admitting to stealing from an Otsego County assisted living home.
A man is learning his punishment after admitting to stealing from an Otsego County assisted living home.
First Prize Winner VIP tent for 6 guests Winner receives a ride in the WW II B-17 VIP Lanyards VIP Swag Second Prize Winner Exhilarating ride for 2 guests with Precision Exotics in a Ferrari F430 or a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder. VIP Lanyar...
First Prize Winner VIP tent for 6 guests Winner receives a ride in the WW II B-17 VIP Lanyards VIP Swag Second Prize Winner Exhilarating ride for 2 guests with Precision Exotics in a Ferrari F430 or a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder. VIP Lanyar...
Traverse City Police is investigating the alleged assault of a flight attendant while she was up in the air.
Traverse City Police is investigating the alleged assault of a flight attendant while she was up in the air.