State House to Vote On Contractual Bids Legislation

A bill that would keep contractual bids secret until the state government awards a contract is nearing final approval in the Michigan Legislature.

Supporters say the legislation, up for a vote in the House Tuesday, would prevent firms from using the Freedom of Information Act to access the bid information of competitors in order to win a state contract.

Critics of the bill say there are already privacy protections in place for firms seeking government work.

The bill has already been approved in the Senate and will head to Governor Snyder's desk once the House votes.