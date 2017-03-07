Flint To Host Infrastructure Conference Focused On Improving Water Quality

A three-day infrastructure conference kicks off Tuesday in Flint.

The event focuses on the need for investing in municipal water and sewer systems and improving the water quality.

Organizers say they plan to present new technology following the Flint water crisis, when the city switched its water supply and lead leached from the pipes tainted the water supply.

Governor Rick Snyder and Flint Mayor Karen Weaver are both scheduled to speak at the conference on Tuesday.