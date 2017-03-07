Adopt A Pet Tuesday: Dudley, Patches & Annie

It’s Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Dudley, Patches and Annie –just three of Northern Michigan’s many great adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

Dudley is a 7-year-old Jack Russel/Terrier. He is a small dog with a big personality! Dudley is very active and is looking for an active human to take him home! He’s waiting to play with you at the Charlevoix Area Humane Society in Boyne City.

Patches is a 4-year-old Border Collie Mix. She is spayed, housetrained and up-to-date on vaccinations.Patches loves getting exercise and belly rubs. While she is well-behaved, she would prefer a home with no cats. Patches is waiting for her forever family at the Chippewa County Animal Control Shelter in Sault Ste. Marie.

Annie is a Domestic Medium Hair. She is spayed, housetrained, declawed and up-to-date on vaccinations. Annie is very sweet and friendly. If you want to meet Annie, head to the Mackinac County Animal Shelter in St. Ignace.

