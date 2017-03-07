Thousands Without Power Across Northern Michigan

Thousands are in the dark as gusty winds and thunderstorms move across Northern Michigan Tuesday morning.

Around 2,000 Consumers Energy customers are in the dark.

More than 78 in Benzie County, just over 700 in Leelanau County, 140 in Manistee County, and nearly 500 in Montcalm County are all without power. In Mecosta County, more than 900 people are without power in the Paris area.

Dozens are also without power in Grand Traverse, Mason, Wexford and Lake counties.

Great Lakes Energy is reporting more than 200 customers in Oceana, Lake, Crawford and Mason counties in the dark.

There are more than 3,500 outages for Cloverland Electric.

More than 100 Cherryland Electric customers are also without power.

