MTM On The Road: National Girl Scout Day Celebrations in Mount Pleasant

On March 12, 1912, the first troop of Girl Scouts were gathered in Savannah, Georgia with 18 girls present. Today the organization is 2.7 million in number with 1.9 million girls and 800,000 adults who all believe and live out the mission of girls changing the world. In honor of the coming National Girl Scout Day this weekend, we're taking you on a Tagalong morning with a few impressive troops in Mount Pleasant. Join us live at the Gourmet Cupcake Shoppe as we talk confidence, character and courage...plus some sweet ways you can support their endeavors!

Celebrate 100 Years of Girl Scout Cookies by making the original Girl Scout Cookie recipe below:

Original Girl Scout Cookie Recipe

• 1 cup of butter, or substitute

• 1 cup of sugar

• 2 tablespoons of milk

• 2 eggs

• 1 teaspoon of vanilla

• 2 cups of flour

• 2 teaspoons of baking powder

1. Cream butter and sugar; add well-beaten eggs, then milk, flavoring, flour, and baking powder.

2. Refrigerate batter for at least one hour. Roll thin and cut cookies (sprinkle sugar on top).

3. Bake (375°) for approximately 8 to 10 minutes or until the edges begin to brown.

To find out more about joining Girl Scouts and the Girl Scout Cookie Locator, click here.