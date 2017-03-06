Final Step In Traverse City Land Swap Agreement Complete

The final step in a land swap agreement in Traverse City was made Monday at the commissioners meeting.

Last year, Traverse City tourism and the city exchanged a part of Garland Street during a reconstruction project.

The tourism bureau got new parking spaces on the west side of the building in exchange for giving up some spaces on Garland Street.

That part of the road turned into a two-way.

Now that the project is complete, the commissioners heard from the community about the reconstruction, it was the last step in agreement.