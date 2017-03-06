Traverse City Gives Resolution of Support for Hickory Hills Grants

Huge improvements are being planned for Hickory Hills that will take millions of dollars.

At Monday’s City Commission meeting, Traverse City gave its support.

Last month, the City Commission held a public hearing to discuss the three grants needed to make improvements to Hickory Hills.

At the meeting on Monday, they approved resolutions of support for the grant applications.

Hickory Hills has been around for more than half a century but for years it has needed improvements. The grants would allow Hickory Hills to be a four-season recreation area.

Preserve Hickory Hills started as a community group. Together they have raised $3.3 million almost to reach their goal of $3.9

These grants could bring in $275,000 which will be matched by Preserve Hickory.

“Well hickory hills has been around for over a half a century and it’s been a great training grounds and recreational grounds for the youth of the community for many, many years and its getting older, it needs to be refreshed,” says Martin Colburn, city manager of Traverse City