Grayling Teenager Wrestles In Grandfather's Memory

"Keep believing you can change the world."

It's a lesson this 12-year-girl learned from her grandfather.

Now, she is looking to take down cancer on the wrestling mat.

Shelby Thomas' grandfather died in January.

She started a Pin Cancer fundraising page to raise money for cancer research in his honor.

"She's definitely a force to be reckoned with," said Stacey Shelp.

Fierce determination. It's a quality 12-year-old Shelby got from her grandfather George Thomas.

"Superman for sure definitely superman. He was a really hard worker," she said.

As Shelby grew up the pair were inseparable. But their time together...

"He passed away from cancer," she said.

Was sadly cut short.

"I didn't want to do a lot, because my grandpa was a big influence on me he was a really big role model so I shut down but then I got back on the mats," Shelby said.

Still reeling from George's death, but Shelby refused to let it keep her down for the count.

"It was a tough time so I started raising money for other people who had it. And make it better," she said.

The state champion's efforts, focused on www.pincancer.org, a website where wrestlers can raise money for cancer research.

"It means so much to her I want to see her succeed and the goals she set for herself," Stacey said.

During her wrestling matches, wearing a special uniform, in honor of George.

"Whatever place she gets she wants to dedicate it to him. And it's really important she takes it to heart if she doesn't get first and I say honey he would be proud of you no matter what," Stacey said.

And even though he never got to see her take down her opponents, the lessons George taught her...

"To never give up. Is what I learned most," Shelby said.

Will always be there.

"I'm proud to be honoring him as much as I can and that one day I'll be as good as he was," Shelby said.

You can find a link to donate here.