Traverse City Light And Power Plans to Trade Territories With Cherryland Electric Co-op

Traverse City Light and Power and Cherryland Electric Cooperative are doing something unheard of, but for them it just made sense.

They're exchanging their territories.

Cherryland Electric is giving up their Barlow Street Neighborhood territory in Traverse City

For exchange of Traverse City Light and Power's rural municipal utilities along River Road.

It's an idea TCL&P came up with several months ago.

Both companies' customers have already been notified.

TCL&P’s Human Resource and Communications Manager Kelli Schroeder says there shouldn't be much change, if anything there would be an improvement.

“Especially for the River Road because right now it's a standalone line so if something went down basically there wasn't ability to loop feed that line because we don't have anything else down there where Cherryland does so reliability and redundancy is a big piece.”

Right now the trade is waiting for final signatures at the state level and plan to start the process late spring.