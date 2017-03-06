House Republicans Introduce Bill To Repeal Obamacare

The House Republicans announced their bill that would change many parts of Obamacare.

The plan rolls back the government's role in healthcare.

The country’s Medicaid program would be completely restructured.

The plan would repeal the measure that fines people who don't buy health insurance and instead of income-based tax credits, the credits would be based on age.

States would receive a set amount of money from the federal government yearly, as well as offer individuals refundable tax credits to buy health insurance.

Experts say that millions of people could lose access to the insurance they received under the Affordable Care Act.

The plan would keep Obamacare’s protections on those with pre-existing conditions, and children could be insured under their parents until age 26.

The proposed plan would take away all federal funding for Planned Parenthood.

House committees are expected to vote on the plan as early as Wednesday.