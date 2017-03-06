New Traverse City Non-Profit Dedicated To Local Drone Industry Growth

“We want to transition from our community being a resort based economy to being a tech based economy,” says Rob Dreer.

A new group wants to send the local drone industry soaring to new heights.

It's called SharedSky. They want to bring awareness to drone use, and connect the dots on regulations.

“When we first started SharedSky we didn't really know it would take off,” says Rob Dreer, Vice President of the non-profit’s board of directors.

SharedSky was created at a time when northern Michigan needed it.

Dreer says, “When the FAA released their federal regulations that govern the use of drones so many people out there were either ignorant of what those regulations were, that they existed at all or how to really go about interpreting them.”

And the interest in the technology has only grown.

Alex Bloye, Director of Aviation at Northwestern Michigan College says, “We've seen over the past year have been away from a full academic track in how to operate a drone more toward to an industry specific application of drone use. So you'll see students from NMC Construction Management, MSU students from agricultural technology.”

That's where SharedSky comes in.

“Five business members came together and realized there was a need to set industry standards both our region and nationwide as well.”

The non-profit’s first initiative: working with local first responders and officials on regulations, even working to create a drone park.

SharedSky is also working with local school districts, local STEM programs, even Boy Scouts of America West Michigan to introduce them to drones.

Alex Bloye says SharedSky is an advantage for their students.

“In a big way it gives us a network. Those folks can help connect the dots or bridge the gap between federal and local regulations and policies and find a place where this tool can be used in the right manner and a safe manner.”