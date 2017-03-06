Lucky Leprechaun Fundraiser Gives Back To Father Fred During Month of March

A local organization is celebrating St. Patrick's Day all month long by giving back.

It's called the Lucky Leprechaun Campaign put on by the Traverse City Ancient Order of Hibernians and H. Cox and Sons.

You can visit bars, restaurants, retailers and gas stations across the five county region, donate a dollar, get a leprechaun and all the money goes to Father Fred.

It's a tradition dating back 27 years from a friendship with Father Fred himself.

Rick Coates, Traverse City Ancient Order of Hibernians Spokesperson, says, “A lot of people 27 years ago never heard of Father Fred so a lot of these Lucky Leprechauns around northern Michigan not only raised money for them, but it also created a lot of awareness for the organization and we're happy to say 27 years later we're still raising money.”

Over the past 26 years this fundraiser has raised more than $350,000.