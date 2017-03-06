Mason County Man Accused Of Giving Drugs To Boy For Sexual Favors

This man accused of some disturbing crimes…

Deputies say he gave a boy drugs in exchange for sexual acts and there could be more victims.

The Mason County Sheriff says Ryan Herrera of Custer offered a 12-year-old boy marijuana in exchange for sexual favors more than once.

It's not the first time Herrera's been charged with sex crimes.

A tip last week led to the drug and sex crimes arrest on US-10 in Scottville on Friday, March 3.

9&10’s Cody Boyer and photojournalist Derrick Larr spoke with the sheriff about the case and has tonight's top story.

Sheriff Kim Cole believes these crimes happened many times over several months.

He also told me he does not believe the 12-year-old boy was Herrera's only victim.

“I would be remiss if I didn't say that we feel there may be additional victims out there,” Sheriff Cole says.

...More victims possible in a crime that's already led to seven felony charges...

“The detectives had information that led us to believe that marijuana was being provided to our victim in exchange for sexual favors by the defendant,” Sheriff Cole says.

The sheriff says deputies arrested Ryan Herrera, 35, following a traffic stop in Amber Township, close to school grounds.

“Drugs were not located in his house, but because the drug transitions occurred in his vehicle, which is where we believe the sex acts occurred, as well, was in his vehicle alongside county roads or along dirt roads,” Sheriff Cole says. “The kids are the victims in this matter and we need to protect them."

The sheriff says other victims are likely.

Crimes involving children and sex are tough to talk about.

“I think when something hard happens, it can be an instinct for all of us to turn away from it, especially when we want to protect our kids,” says Arielle Schnur at Communities Overcoming Violent Encounters (COVE).

Child advocates like Arielle at COVE say it's important to protect children by shining a light on these atrocities.

“Knowing that this is happening and making our children aware that it is happening is something we can all do to protect our children,” Schnur says. “Just saying I read about this, this is hard for me to talk about, how do you feel about this? This is happening to kids your age. What do you think? That can be the opening to a conversation."

If you have any information that could help investigators identify potential victims, call the Mason County Sheriff's Office.

"This case is troubling in that we have, based on a tip, identified one victim and I think, as a parent, myself, we have to talk to our kids and find out if any of our children know this Herrera is, if they've ever heard of him,” Sheriff Cole says.

If you need help, you can also call COVE 24-hour Crisis Line at (800)950-5808.

For a teen-specific organization (between 12-21 years), call Staircase at (231)843-3200.