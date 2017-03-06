Clare County Man Facing Charges After Breaking Into Homes, Stealing

Scary and bold, A Clare County man is accused of breaking into homes and stealing from people while they're sleeping.

The sheriff’s department says Troy Carland broke into three houses Friday, getting away with items like guns and tools.

A workshop owner called for help when they noticed their door in Grant Township opened and items inside missing.

9&10's Taylor Jones met with victims Monday, she has more details.

Victims are scared, several items were taken from their homes, everything from tools to heaters and even guns, all while they were sleeping.

“He found lights on, stuff scattered all over the place,” says Louann Stanke, victim.

The sight a Grant Township family woke up to, their workshop broken into and several items stolen.

“We called the sheriff’s department and they came out within an hour and followed tracks to the neighbors and the next neighbors,” says Stanke.

Deputies discovered burglaries at two other nearby homes.

An hour later, a tip came in that a man was taking items out of his car that appeared to be stolen.

When deputies got there, they say Troy Carland ran.

They arrested him at a house nearby.

“He took my husband’s two guns and he took his drills. He was pretty upset, I feel very violated and he was very upset. One of the guns he got shortly after we were married so that was quite sentimental to him,” says Stanke.

Carland now faces several serious charges for the break-ins, and more.

“He is also charged with possession of a controlled substance,” says Lt. Mike Bailey, Clare County Sheriff’s Department.

All items were returned to victims. They now plan to take extra precautions.

“We have always kept things locked up, but were going to add more lights outside and hopefully get a security system out because it’s very scary,” says Stanke.

Carland is in the Clare County jail on a $150,000 bond, awaiting his next court date.