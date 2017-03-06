Bellaire Man's 1960 Corvette Stolen, Burned in Detroit

A Bellaire man is searching for answers after his classic 1960 Corvette was stolen and later found burned to pieces in Detroit.

Dave Fischbach has been showing cars for more than 40 years.

At the end of February he drove down to Detroit for the Autorama at Cobo Hall.

That’s when someone stole his Corvette, Jeep, truck, and trailer.

9&10’s Caroline Powers and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson explain how he’s searching for who did it.

“It's a passion. I'm just a car guy, car nut.”

Dave Fischbach has owned Dave’s Collision and Car Repair for 15 years.

Working with cars is more than just a job to him, it’s a way of life.

“I've been a car guy my whole life,” Fischbach says. “I started when I was 14 years old, working and fixing up cars. I couldn't afford to pay anybody to do it so I had to learn how to do it myself. So it just kind of grew into a hobby.”

That hobby expanded for more than 40 years with trips to classic car shows around the county.

His most prized possession – his 1960 classic Corvette – a three-time National Corvette Show winner.

“It rode like a new car, it steered like a new car, it performed like a new car. It had air conditioning power windows, all the conveniences of the new cars,” says Fischbach.

On February 21, Dave drove to Detroit for Autorama at Cobo Hall.

He parked his truck and trailer with his Jeep and 1960 Corvette inside at a hotel in Southgate.

The next morning, they were gone.

“I realized right away that everything had been stolen,” Fischbach says.

And a few days later, his Corvette was found burned to pieces.

“They probably stripped every part off of it that they could sell, or use, or wanted or whatever,” Fischbach says.

Now Dave spends his days searching online for parts that belonged to his Corvette.

“You can't put a price on prestige and craftsmanship and things like that. It's just really hard to do when you have a car like that. There wasn't another one like it in the country,” Fischbach says. “It is an active investigation and we're just kinda holding out hope for hope that they catch who did it.”

Fischbach says that Southgate and Detroit police are investigating. He also says that the hotel in Southgate says they didn't catch anything on their security cameras.