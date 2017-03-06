Munson Medical Center Responds to Discussion of Registered Nurses Union

Discussion has started with registered nurses at Munson Medical Center about joining a union.

The Chief Nursing Officer at Munson Medical Center said she started seeing the Michigan Nurses Association communicating with the staff in December.

Loraine Frank-Lightfoot says some nurses have issues with wages and benefits.

In February, Frank-Lightfoot sent a letter to about 1,200 registered nurses at the hospital outlining the pros and cons of unions.

She’s worked in both settings and feels there’s more flexibility and open communication without a union.

“The thing that I found was that it is always that third party in the room. So it becomes less about being able to directly talk with your employees or work with your employees and more so that you've got a third party that's involved. So it makes change more difficult,” says Loraine Frank-Lightfoot, Chief Nursing Officer at Munson Medical Center. “It certainly adds costs to an organizations whenever you have a union because rather than dealing with your manager directly, or coming to me directly, those things all end up being grievances that get filed and then you have to work your way through the grievance process.”

Tuesday on 9&10 News, Caroline Powers sits down with nurses both for and against unionizing.