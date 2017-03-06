Munson Medical Center Responds to Discussion of Registered Nurses Union

A Manistee man now faces 10 felony charges in a child porn case. His name is Silvain Fox.
A Manistee man now faces 10 felony charges in a child porn case. His name is Silvain Fox.
The Grand Traverse Mall is setting the record straight after a fake story was shared on social media.
The Grand Traverse Mall is setting the record straight after a fake story was shared on social media.
Clare County Animal Control, investigating after they say a dog bit a seven year old boy in the face.
Clare County Animal Control, investigating after they say a dog bit a seven year old boy in the face.
Updating you now on the Otsego County female prostitute who did not tell her partners she had HIV.
Updating you now on the Otsego County female prostitute who did not tell her partners she had HIV.
A Cadillac man is facing at least 25 years in prison.
A Cadillac man is facing at least 25 years in prison.
A young Grand Traverse County boy saved himself and his grandmother after he noticed their garage was on fire.
A young Grand Traverse County boy saved himself and his grandmother after he noticed their garage was on fire.
Traverse City Police are handling an assault case stemming from an incident that played out in midair.
Traverse City Police are handling an assault case stemming from an incident that played out in midair.
Grand Traverse County Commissioners voted six to one on Wednesday to sell the 160 acres to a non-profit group.
Grand Traverse County Commissioners voted six to one on Wednesday to sell the 160 acres to a non-profit group.
A man is learning his punishment after admitting to stealing from an Otsego County assisted living home.
A man is learning his punishment after admitting to stealing from an Otsego County assisted living home.
A dramatic scene is now under control after a fire at the St. Marys Cement Plant started on Tuesday Night.
A dramatic scene is now under control after a fire at the St. Marys Cement Plant started on Tuesday Night.