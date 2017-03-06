Charlevoix Country Club Closes Golf Course and Fitness Center for Season Following Last Year's Fire

The Charlevoix Country Club still dealing with the aftermath of a fire that happened last summer.

Now, they won't be able to open this season.

A fire broke out last June at the clubhouse, destroying half of the building.

That clubhouse at the Charlevoix Country Club housed their pro shop, restaurant, event space and more.

Charlevoix Twp. Fire Department was assisted by three other departments.

They battled the fire that started in the kitchen for six hours.

9 & 10's Blayke Roznowski and photojournalist found out why the club decided to remain closed this year.

It's been roughly nine months since a fire started at the Charlevoix Country Club.

They worked diligently all last summer and into this winter, but they say it was not enough for them to be able to open the golf course and their fitness center this coming season.

"It's been working through with the insurance company," Charlevoix Country Club marketing/events & membership manager Alana Haley said. "It's just been a long drawn out process. I don't think anyone expected it to take this long."

The Charlevoix Country Club kept their golf course and fitness center open all through last summer, without a place to eat and a make-shift pro-shop.

"It was really difficult for us to carry on after the fire, but we did it," Haley said.

With the clubhouse still in shambles, the owner decided it was best for both the golf course and fitness center to close for this season.

"We didn't want to try to do that again because we're not able to provide the level of service we want," Haley said.

Throughout the summer the club will re-build the clubhouse, fix up the back nine holes and continue holding weddings and events at Shanahan's Barn.

The loss is still disappointing to the whole community.

"Great destination for many in our area, both locally and to visitors in our community, so it was really a sad day when they had their fire," City of Charlevoix city manager Mark Heydlauff said.

"We hope we'll come back bigger and better than ever," Haley said.

The goal is for everything to be back open by the 2018 season.