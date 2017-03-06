Michigan Lawmakers Introducing New Public Campaign to Help Fight Asian Carp

The governor is looking for help to stop Asian Carp entering the Great Lakes.

The invasive species has made it's way north through the Mississippi River and could be a threat to the Great Lakes ecosystem and tourism.

Michigan's legislature plans on doling out one $1 million for their new Global Asian Carp Challenge.

Lawmakers hope the challenge will encourage people to come up with prevention ideas.

Michigan's DNR has been actively researching and working to stop the invasive species.

Freshwater Future says Asian Carp could decimate the local fish population and can be even more dangerous to boaters.

"There's been injuries where the fish jump out and hit people in the face. They jump into the boats," Freshwater Future associate director Ann Baughman said. "It's just dangerous for recreational enjoyment."

It has not been decided how many winners there could be or how much money they could win.

The challenge will go live this summer in collaboration with crowdsourcing company InnoCentive.