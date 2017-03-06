Man Sentenced To Prison After Grand Traverse Co. Police Chase - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Man Sentenced To Prison After Grand Traverse Co. Police Chase

Posted: Updated:

In this update, a man will spend years in prison for leading state police on a chase in Grand Traverse County.

A judge sentenced Leslie Robinson to two to seven and a half years in prison.

In October, troopers tried to pull over a stolen truck with Robinson inside.

He took off.

A trooper's car was damaged before they were able to stop and arrest Robinson.

He pleaded guilty to running from police and being a repeat offender.