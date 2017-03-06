Bascule Bridge In Charlevoix: Overnight Closure Dates

An update on bridge work in Charlevoix, M-DOT has released the dates for overnight closures.

Right now they're doing work on the Bascule Bridge on US 31, and that will force them to close it down on certain nights.

Drivers will not be able to cross the bridge from March 27 to April 7 from 11 at night until 5 in the morning.

During that time, the city of Charlevoix says they will have police and fire departments ready on both sides of the bridge in case of any emergencies.