GM Laying Off 1,100 Workers At Lansing Assembly Plant - Northern Michigan's News Leader

GM Laying Off 1,100 Workers At Lansing Assembly Plant

Posted: Updated:

More than 1,000 GM workers in Michigan are being laid off.

The automaker is cutting its third shift from the Lansing Delta Township plant.

That's because GM is moving its GMC Acadia SUV production to Spring Hill, Tennessee.

The Lansing plant will still have two shifts building the Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse SUVs.

The move will be done in May.