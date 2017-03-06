Healthy Living: Painting Patients

She was called to help people more than 20 years ago when she became a nurse.

She soon discovered there was more she could do for her patients than care for them at their beds.

Learn about the nurse who protects and paints her patients in tonight's Healthy Living.

Mary says it can take anywhere from a week up to a year to paint a portrait.

So far she has collected more than 30,000 pairs of socks, over 14,000 pairs of gloves and more than 12,500 cans of food for her clinic.