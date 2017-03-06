Retiring Well With Michael Reese: Advanced Retirement Plan

Looking for help managing your retirement funds?

Retiring Well with Michael Reese is put on by Centennial Wealth Advisory.

The show helps you plan for retirement and educate you on the best way to use your retirement savings.

Advisors says the days of having stocks and bonds, and collecting your pension and social security check are gone.

You need to have an advanced plan in place for your overall retirement.

“In retirement, it's going to be important for you to have an investment plan, tax plan, state plan, and income plan. Collecting the paycheck in your working years is a little bit different in retirement. You have to turn your portfolio into income and having all those factors in place is going to be vital,” says financial advisor Art Canfield.

