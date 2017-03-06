Healthy Living: Aspire Weight Loss

Two hundred thousand Americans undergo weight loss surgery every year, choosing methods like gastric bypass, banding or surgical balloons to shrink the stomach and decrease food intake.

Tonight in Healthy Living, doctors have another option for patients when diet and exercise is not enough.

The FDA approved the Aspire Assist last year for obese patients.

Patients must not have undergone any other surgical weight loss procedure to be considered for Aspire Assist.

Unlike other weight loss procedures, the Aspire Assist device can be removed.