Hot Dog with Charred Corn & Avocado Relish

Ingredients:

- 1 hot dog, grilled

- 1 split-top bun, toasted

- 6 tablespoons fire-roasted corn

- 2 tablespoons jalapenos, chopped

- 1 red onion, chopped

- 4 tablespoons cherry tomatoes, quartered

- 4 tablespoons Avocados, diced

- 1 tablespoon lime juice, freshly squeezed

- 1 tablespoon olive oil

- ½ teaspoon salt

Directions for the Charred Corn & Avocado Relish:

In a large bowl, combine fire-roasted corn; jalapenos, red onion, cherry tomatoes, diced avocado, freshly squeezed lime juice, olive oil and salt.

Toss until well combined. Store and refrigerate until service.

For the hot dog:

Place grilled hot dog into a toasted split-top bun.

Top with Charred Corn & Avocado Relish.

Serve with dill pickle spears.