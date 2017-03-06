President Trump Issues Revised Travel Ban

President Donald Trump signed a new executive order designed to keep terrorists out of the U.S.

The move comes as President Trump pushes unverified claims that former President Barack Obama illegally ordered wiretapping of Trump Tower during the presidential election.

The White House rolled out its new executive order, banning travel to the U.S. for citizens from six majority Muslim countries.

The revised travel ban will take effect on March 16 and last for 120 days.

It applies to citizens from six majority Muslim countries: Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, and removes Iraq from the list.

The new directive does not apply to travelers who already have valid visas.

The White House says the new executive order addresses legal issues the courts had when they struck down the first travel ban.

Congressman John Moolenaar, a Republican from Michigan's Fourth District, stopped by the 9&10 Newsroom and weighed in.

“There were questions raised by the courts and the administration appropriately has taken information into account in presenting a new proposal. In my view, it comes down to the same questions: Can we adequately vet people coming into this country? Do we have the processes in place to assure the American people that we are allowing people into this country that who will be contributors and uphold the values of our country, rather than destructive or terrorist? So, we need a system in place that does that,” said Congressman Moolenaar.

The issue is getting plenty of pushback as well.

Democratic Representative Dan Kildee issued this statement in response to the revised order, saying in part: "After his first ban was unanimously blocked by federal judges, the president is attempting to repackage the same unconstitutional and un-american policy under the disguise of a new order. Make no mistake - this is the same discriminatory policy that will make America less safe. Such a blanket ban is not consistent with our American values. Surely we can both protect the security of our country, while helping refugees, many women and children, fleeing violence and terror. I will continue to oppose this terrible policy."