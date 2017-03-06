Grand Traverse Co. Man Sentenced To Prison For Leading Deputies On Chase

A Grand Traverse County man charged with leading deputies on a chase has admitted to the crime.

Back in January, deputies tried to pull Michael Seglund over.

They say he was going 60 in a 40 mile per hour zone on M-137 in Interlochen.

He then sped up to around 80 miles per hour and stopped about a mile later when he pulled into his mother's driveway.

Seglund pleaded guilty to one count of fleeing from a police officer.

He was sentenced on Friday to between two and five years in prison.