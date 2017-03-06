Memorial Service To Be Held In Honor Of Mount Pleasant Business Owner Tim Brockman

A public memorial service is being held Monday in honor of Mount Pleasant business owner Tim Brockman.

Brockman died unexpectedly Wednesday night.

He owned the downtown landmark restaurant Max and Emily's and was active on the city's planning commission and the downtown development board.

A public memorial service is at 1 Monday afternoon at the First Presbyterian Church.

In memory of Tim, many people are donating to one of his programs that feeds people in need on Sundays.