Search Crews Possibly Find Car In Kalamazoo River

Search Crews Possibly Find Car In Kalamazoo River

Search crews in western Michigan say they may have found a car in the Kalamazoo River.

The crews were using a dive magnet to search for a car that was seen on surveillance footage sinking into the river over the weekend.

The magnet hit a large metal object while they searched an area where the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo rivers meet.

Crews will start working with a towing company to remove the object from the river.