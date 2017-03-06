Mason Co. Man Accused of Offering Boy Drugs In Exchange for Sexual Favor

Deputies arrested a Mason County man.

He's accused of offering a young boy drugs in exchange for sexual favors.

The sheriff says there could be more victims.

The investigation started when Scottville police got a tip.

Mason County deputies arrested the Custer man following a traffic stop on US 10 in Amber Township.

Deputies say Ryan Herrera offered marijuana to a 12-year-old boy many times over the course of several months.

He is now charged with seven felony counts of sex crimes and drug charges, both of which could get him life in prison.