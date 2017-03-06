Meijer Recalls More Products Over Listeria Concerns

Meijer is recalling more of its store-brand food products due to listeria concerns.

The Michigan-based company announced Monday that it's recalling its Meijer brand artisan made natural Muenster cheese and its pre-wrapped ham sub on an artisan white baguette.

The recall comes after Meijer's supplier found evidence of possible listeria contamination.

The products were processed on the same line as previously-recalled cheeses.

