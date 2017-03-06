President Trump Expected To Sign Revised Immigration Executive O - Northern Michigan's News Leader

President Trump Expected To Sign Revised Immigration Executive Order

President Trump is finally expected to sign a revised version of his executive order on immigration and travel on Monday.

His earlier order, which was signed back in January, temporarily banned people traveling to the United States from seven primarily Muslim countries.

That order was blocked in a federal court not long after it was signed.

The President has since delayed the release of his revised plan multiple times.