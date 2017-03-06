White House Seeks Investigation Amid Wiretapping Accusations

Just a few days after President Trump accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping his phones, the White House is looking to congress for help investigating the allegations.

In a series of tweets over the weekend, President Trump accused former President Obama of wiretapping the Trump Tower before the election.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

However, the President offered no evidence to support his claims, and Obama has denied the allegations.

Democrats are staying unified in condemning the claims, even suggesting President Trump was trying to divert attention from questions about his campaign's contact with Russian officials.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to file amended congressional testimony Monday, acknowledging conversations with the Russian ambassador that he failed to disclose during his senate confirmation.