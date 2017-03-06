Gray Wolves Removed From Endangered Species List In Wyoming

Gray Wolves are no longer on the endangered species list in Wyoming.

This comes after congress members from Wyoming and several other states, including Michigan, pushed for federal legislation that would remove the Gray Wolf from the endangered species list.

Lawmakers say they want the wolf to be removed from the list by spring-time when more cows and sheep are giving birth.

Environmental groups who fought to keep wolves on the list are disappointed with the court's decision.

As of right now, there are 5,500 Gray Wolves in the United States.