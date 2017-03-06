General Motors Sells Failing German Brand For $2.3 Billion

General Motors has announced the sale of its struggling German brand Monday morning.

GM is selling Opel to the French Conglomerate, PSA, for $2.3 billion.

The transaction will also include Opel's British arm, Vauxhall.

Opel and Vauxhall have not been able to make a profit in nearly two decades.

The two carmakers are also facing headwinds because of Britain’s pending exit from the European Union and possible trade barriers between Britain and the EU.