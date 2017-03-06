Michigan Seeks Ideas For Stopping Asian Carp From Entering Great Lakes

The Great Lakes are facing an ongoing and serious threat from Asian Carp.

The state is turning to the public for new ideas to stop the fish from entering our lakes.

They are offering a prize to whoever comes up with a way to stop the fish.

If the carp are not stopped, officials fear the fish will crowd out prized native fish and hamper recreational boating in the Great Lakes.

Michigan's global search challenge comes after the U.S. government and others have spent hundreds of millions of dollars searching for a solution to stop the Asian Carp from entering the world's largest freshwater system.

The amount of this prize is still under consideration.

The challenge will start this summer.

The Michigan DNR has spent their resources and state money fighting Asian Carp since the invasive species first became an issue years ago.