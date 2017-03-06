Chippewa County Boil Water Advisory Lifted

A boil water advisory has been lifted in Chippewa County.

A downtown Kinross water main broke Thursday night around 9:30p.m., closing down M-80 until 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Several people and businesses south of M-80 were without water, including Kinross Correctional Facility.

The main is now patched up and the boil water advisory was lifted Sunday.

The Kinross Charter Township Water and Sewer Department superintendent says it happened because of the pipe's old age.