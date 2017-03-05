Traverse City Coast Guard Rescues Injured Man in Canada

A Traverse City aircrew flew to Canada to rescue a severely-injured man.

The US Coast Guard Air Station sent their crew to Chapleau in Ontario.

The crew flew hundreds of miles to reach the man and had to refuel in Sault Ste. Marie.

They left Air Station TC at 6:45 pm Saturday night and reached the man just over three hours later.

Local snowmobilers found the man and kept him warm with a fire and were able to provide a location to responders.

The Coast Guard says 25 mile per hour winds, waist-deep snow and the heavily-wooded area added more complication for the crew.

Despite conditions, they were able to airlift the man out.

He was flown to the Sault Ste. Marie airport then taken by ambulance to the hospital for further treatment.