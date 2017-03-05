Several Run Into Suttons Bay To Benefit Local Humane Society

Both people, and dogs took a plunge into the icy waters of Suttons Bay Sunday, all to help other furry friends.

French Valley Vineyard teamed up with the Cherryland Humane Society out of Traverse City to raise money by hosting what they call "The Big Dog Dip."

14 people pledged, raising around $2,000 for the organization.

Those people and one dog ran into the chilly Suttons Bay, saying it's worth it.

“They are a nonprofit organization and they do house dogs and cats till they are adopted, so they need the money for food, blankets, shelter and medicine. We all love animals so we wanted to do a benefit for our furry friends,” says Nancy Crutchfield, organizer.

Organizers are already looking forward to next year’s dip.