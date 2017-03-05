Fishermen Enjoy Last Few Weekends of Solid Ice on Houghton Lake

Fishermen out on Houghton Lake are soaking up their last few weekends with solid ice.

9&10's Taylor Jones was on Houghton Lake Sunday checking in with anglers.

“As long as the fish are biting we stay on the ice, it’s going to be gone before long,” says Mark Scheick, fisherman.

Houghton Lake looking a little emptier than past weeks this winter, but some fishermen were out on the ice Sunday enjoying one of their last weekend’s ice fishing.

“Over here we have about a dozen fish, walleyes that we hooked. They are all small but it’s not crowded,” says Bob Scheick, fisherman.

Fishermen are required by the DNR to get all permanent shanties off the ice by March 15.

With warm weather coming, Houghton Lake cleaned up more than a week earlier.

“This year it was a bit earlier because we were worried about the shore ice and our ability to get our shanties off of a sheet of ice and onto shore,” says Kurt Beachnau, Lymans on the Lake owner.

“I’d say we had more fishermen last week than this weekend and this weekend was a little better and safer for fishing so it’s hard to predict weather, it’s hard to predict what the ice is going to do. It’s been several weeks for most places in the state, they have had open water,” says Beachnau.

Overall, fishermen say it's been a good ice fishing season.

“This year for us, it’s been the best year for blue gills that we have had in a long time,” says Scheick.

Others agree.

“Overall it was really good because we had one of the few lakes in the state with safe fishing ice and all of those folks funneled up to see us,” says Beachnau.