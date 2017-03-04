Leland Township Fire Chief Retires After 41 Years of Service

Posted: Monday, June 5 2017 11:03 AM EDT 2017-06-05 15:03:54 GMT Updated: Tuesday, June 6 2017 12:28 AM EDT 2017-06-06 04:28:07 GMT
UPDATE: Abraham Glazier was seen in the city of Cheboygan around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
Police investigating the case of a missing west Michigan teacher who hasn't been seen or heard from in two weeks are now saying she may have been murdered.
Three teenagers are accused of setting fires around the Cadillac area.
Eleven guns and 15 thousand rounds of ammunition found inside a home on this road.
In this update, a Grand Traverse County man who admitted to having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old learned his punishment.
A man faces charges after Mason County deputies say he hit three cars and should not have been behind the wheel.
The Mackinac Bridge is back open after a crash and car fire early Sunday morning.
Police in Florida say five people were shot and killed when a disgruntled former employee started shooting at a company that fired him.
Police are investigating the apparent drowning of a 3-year-old in western Michigan. Police are investigating the apparent drowning of a 3-year-old in western Michigan.