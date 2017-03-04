Leland Township Fire Chief Retires After 41 Years of Service

After 41 years of service, Leland Township Fire Chief Rick Royston is hanging up his fire gear.

Royston has served as the Leland Township Fire Chief for the last three and a half years.

On Friday, the department honored him with a final ride home aboard the LTFR’s Engine 511 where he met his wife and family.

The department says Chief Royston has served as a friend, leader and mentor to all.

Congratulations Chief Royston! Enjoy retirement and thank you for your service.