Protesters in Lansing Ask DEQ to Deny Nestle's Water Pumping Request

Protesters gathered in Lansing to call on the DEQ to deny a request from Nestle that would increase the company’s water intake from a well in Osceola County.

Protestors marched in the streets before delivering 5,000 written comments to the Department of Environmental Quality.

Environmentalists say they’re trying to protect the state’s drinking water and wetlands.

Nestle says its request to bottle more water is reasonable under Michigan law.

“We're hoping that these comments from people across the state of Michigan are going to be heard and considered by the DEQ and we're hoping that this agency is going to do the right thing by the people of Michigan and step up and say no to this water withdraw and not increase Nestle's permit,” says Sean McBrearty, protest organizer.

The DEQ is accepting public comment on Nestle’s application until April 21.

You can email comments to deq-eh@michigan.gov or mail them to:

MDEQ, Drinking Water and Municipal Assistance Division

Environmental Health Section

P.O. Box 30421

Lansing, Michigan 48909-7741