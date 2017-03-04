Firefighters Gather In Traverse City For Seminar

Dozens of firefighters from across the state gathered at the Hagerty Conference Center in Traverse City Saturday to hear from retired Fire Chief Rick Lasky from Lewisville, Texas.

The Grand Traverse and Leelanau County Fire Department brought in Chief Lasky for the Pride and Ownership Seminar.

Firefighters from 12 different departments around the state came to listen and take notes.

Chief Lasky spoke about the history, passion and safety of firefighting.

“I hope personally, as an instructor and fire chief, that they leave here fired up and stoked with what they do as a public servant and what they do for each other. It's an incredible profession, it’s actually more of a calling to be there for people in their worst of times,” says Chief Lasky.

The seminar continues Sunday from eight to five at the Hagerty Conference Center.